COLUMBIA - The city of Columbia announced in a press release Thursday that it will close East Walnut Street starting Monday as part of pavement repairs along the road.
The next round of closures will affect East Walnut Street from North William Street to Old Highway 63 North for up to two weeks. The city is detouring traffic onto Broadway while construction is taking place.
Improvements will consist of wider sidewalks, redone ADA ramps, and a whole new street, complete with seven inches of new concrete underneath the new layer of asphalt.
"A normal mill and overlay isn't going to be sufficient," Columbia Public Works Public Information Specialist John Ogan said. "Some of the wear on different sections of Walnut Street are more than that's going to solve. We want the road to be good for a long time."
As part of the project, construction teams will completely excavate the current road before laying the concrete, and then subsequently, the asphalt. Columbia says that, as of now, the road is planned to reopen on Monday, April 24. However, the city is hoping the street will reopen quicker than that.
"We don't expect to use the full two weeks between April 10th and the 24th. But it's possible it could go that long," Ogan said.
Christensen Construction is the company contracted by Columbia to perform the renovations. Their manager, Mitchell Christensen, also believes the project might not necessarily take that long.
"If all goes well, I'd hope to have it open in 10 days," Christensen said. "But if we run into some unforeseen circumstances, it will make that time a little bit longer."
This comes as part of the city's larger East Walnut Street resurfacing project, which is expected to take place through this July.
Different sections of East Walnut Street are supposed to undergo similar projects over the next couple months, though the city says it will not all be done at once to alleviate the risk to passengers.
According to Columbia's initial press release, the project spans approximately 2700 feet worth of road, and approximately 2,280 square feet of new sidewalks.