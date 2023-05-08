COLUMBIA — MU released its updated list of summer construction projects last week, many of which are slated to begin next week as the spring semester comes to a close.
Among those projects is the construction of a roundabout at Tiger Avenue and Hospital Drive, next to the Truman Memorial Veterans' Hospital. The intersection will be closed from May 15 until July 28, and drivers should follow signage for detour information.
"This project converts the current four-way stop into a large roundabout to provide a continuous flow of traffic through the intersection," Uriah Orland, an MU News Bureau spokesperson, said. "This was a top recommendation of a recent traffic study examining ways to mitigate the increased traffic expected with the opening of the Children's Hospital in 2024."
The new Children's Hospital is expected to be completed by spring 2024, as is completion of the fourth floor of the NextGen Precision Health Building.
Crews are also working on the demolition of the Mizzou North facility on Business Loop 70, which began in March and will be fully torn down by February 2024. Orland confirmed the university is exploring options for future development of the site.
Missouri lawmakers approved a 7% raise to institutional funding in its newly approved 2024 fiscal year budget, including money to construct a new veterinary hospital and research slaughterhouse at MU. A spokesperson for the MU News Bureau said they cannot provide comment regarding the budget until it is signed into law by Gov. Mike Parson.
However, the spokesperson did confirm that these projects are separate from the ongoing construction at the Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Laboratory, which broke ground in September 2022 and is expected to be completed by spring 2024.
Other large-scale projects to be completed by the end of the year include the new Mizzou Football Stephens Indoor Facility this summer, the Mizzou Rec outdoor fitness center and Neff Hall repairs this fall, and Pershing Hall renovations this winter.