HANNIBAL - The new roundabout on U.S. Highway 54 in the area known as Basinger Corner opened on Tuesday.

The roundabout is between the U.S. 54, MO 19, and Route J intersection.

“The completion of this phase and the reopening of U.S. 54 marks a significant milestone in the project as traffic is shifted onto the new roundabout,” Missouri Department Area Engineer Jeff Kroner said.

Kroner said access to Route J will continue to remain closed until the completion of the project while work continues on the remaining portion of the roundabout, tie-ends and removals.

According to a news release, the project will be complete by Dec. 1 of this year. The project cost over $4 million.