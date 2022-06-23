New Salvation Army baby pantry opens in Columbia with limited requirements

COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army in Columbia opened a new baby pantry Thursday to help families in need.
A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the opening at the Salvation Army building, located at 1108 W. Ash Street.
Before the pantry opened, caregivers were already coming in for supplies. One mother, Julie Shields, commented on how important pantries are in times like these.
"It's such a hard time right now," Shields said. "Everything's so expensive. Inflation is crazy. This is this an extra resource for the moms who need it."
The pantry will be open on the fourth Thursday of every month for families with children up to 3 years old. The only requirement is for families to provide photo ID and documentation for the child.
Items offered at the baby pantry include:
- Formula
- Wipes
- Diaper cream
- Diapers
- Baby bottles
- Nursing essentials
- Clothing and shoes
- Pull-ups
- Toys and books
Salvation Army Captain and volunteer Amy Cedarvalle said they have been planning this pantry for awhile.
"We first came up with the idea probably around Christmas time," Cedervalle said. "We were seeing all the baby people with babies and infants who are signing up for assistance."
Cedervalle said the Salvation Army wanted to make an impact where the community was lacking.
"We talked to some of our people, some of our clients ... and I discovered that one of the voids of service is for babies," Cedervalle said.
Cedervalle said they wanted the least amount of requirements possible.
"If they come, we're going to assume they're in need," Cedervalle said. "We are not requiring income base at this point. Part of that is because we want to be as barrier free as possible. Babies are expensive and people who might not necessarily meet the guidelines for a lot of assistance are still going to find a big struggle, especially with the inflation and everything going on."
She credited volunteer Betsy Dawkins, who has been a big help behind the scenes. Dawkins said she was ready for this pantry to open.
"I'm really excited to get to get it up and going," Dawkins said. "There have already been people here who were mistaken about the time. But I see such a need for it. The prices of these things."
To donate or volunteer, you can visit the Salvation Army during its hours of operation, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.