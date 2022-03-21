COLUMBIA — Columbia's newest Schnucks location opens to customers Wednesday at 7 a.m., with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.
The Battle Crossing store, located at 5410 Clark Lane, will be the fourth Schnucks location in mid-Missouri and the chain's 112th location overall, according to a news release.
Mayor Brian Treece will be at the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside the Battle High School Jazz Band.
The new location will focus on fresh departments like produce, meat, seafood, deli and the bakery, according to the release. Many prepared and grab-and-go items will also be available at the 48,000 square-foot store.