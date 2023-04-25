COLUMBIA − Central Bank of Boone County (CBBC) debuted a new sculpture outside of its downtown Columbia location Tuesday as part of its commitment to arts in the community.
"Our founder [and] our second president were very involved in the arts, one was an artist himself," Mary Wilkerson, senior vice president of marketing at CBBC, said. "It's been a long-time commitment that this organization has had, so the fact that we would continue that into the future is very, very common for this organization."
The old "People" sculpture at CBBC was installed in 1971. It was removed in March 2022 after it started to deteriorate.
"We were very sad to lose a sculpture that had been there for many, many years, called 'People,' and we could have left it blank, but we decided that public art was important, and so we're excited to have a new piece going in," Wilkerson said.
The new sculpture was created by California-based artist Pontus Willfors, who was chosen from over 120 artists in a nationwide selection.
Willfors' new piece is titled "The Conversation."
"It's about community and it's about connecting and you know, as a community bank, connecting with our community and with our customers is very important to us," Wilkerson said. "So we do think it is very symbolic of what we see as our role in growing our local community."
There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the Columbia Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Friday, April 28. The public is invited to attend.
"I just hope people will come by and enjoy it. It'll take us a couple of weeks to get it landscaped and lit and all the fun things that will make it perfect," Wilkerson said. "But we hope it'll become a really iconic thing for downtown Columbia."
The sculpture is located at Central Bank of Boone County's Eighth Street entrance.