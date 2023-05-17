BOONE COUNTY − Boone County Recorder Bob Nolte announced Wednesday the county has launched a new service that allows couples to apply online for a marriage license.
The service provides couples the ability to fill out an online application prior to visiting the Recorder's office to complete the application process. Prior to this, all applications were completed in person.
"The ability to start the marriage license application online will make interactions with our office easier and more convenient. I look forward to providing additional enhancements to the online services offered by my office" Nolte said in a press release.
Couples are able to apply for their marriage license online by submitting the form at marriage.boonemo.org.
Those who choose not to apply online can visit the office in person to submit their application. The office is located on the first floor of the Boone County Government Center and is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.