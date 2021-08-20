COLUMBIA − Directors and contractors for Business Loop 70 have tried to figure out ways to best utilize the area for years.
As the entrance to the city of Columbia, part of the economic recovery and revitalization for the area now means focusing on local businesses.
"What we do have in Columbia is this hidden economy of makers. We have people that are roasting coffee, they're making furniture, they're cooking wonderful food," Carrie Gartner, executive director of The Loop, said. "Our thought is, 'How do we lift up and encourage all these local makers in a way that helps them and help our street?'"
While there is not a lot of physical space for artisans and makers at the moment, two workspaces in town use their spaces as a way to bring the community together.
MACCLab Makerspace is one of the shared workspaces opening as part of The Loop's plan to bring artisans spaces. The space allows people to work on all sorts of crafting and wood work.
"The goal is to be able to have a place for any doers, creators, makers, entrepreneurs that want the ability to develop or improve their trade," Maggie Hopper, Makerspace Coordinator for MACCLab, said. "We want them to be able to come up with an idea and see that idea come to reality."
Artisans in the area not only help the artist community, but also the local community as well.
"It's beneficial in that it really allows for that development of new jobs, new opportunities, whether it's using the embroidery machine, or sewing things yourself or laser cutting, you have options of things that you could create," Hopper said.
VidWest is another shared workspace in the community where people can come to make music videos, have band practice and take photos.
"This space is meant to be accessible to people who don't have access to things that you would get on campus, but still want to be able to create, whether it's for their own businesses or for them just for themselves as people to create art," Jonathan Asher, a freelance photographer at VidWest, said.
Along with the promotion of artisans, The Loop wants to make the area more walk able by adding sidewalks and bike loops.
Economic recovery for The Loop was needed even more after the pandemic.
"The big thing we saw [after] COVID, is that, again, we're waiting weeks and weeks and weeks for something to travel all the way across the country when we could just be purchasing local," Gartner said.
Gartner said The Loop's five year plan aims to boost the economy by bringing more businesses, beautifying the area and bringing more of the local community together.