LAKE OF THE OZARKS − A new sports complex could be coming to the Lake of the Ozarks.
Springfield-area station KY3 reports a local developer is working to bring a sports complex and event center to the lake.
Dr. Dan Foster told KY3 the large arena would be a site for basketball and volleyball tournaments, cheerleading competitions or the alike.
"It's the kind of activities that will bring people to the Lake of the Ozarks area in the wintertime," Foster said.
Foster is a dentist in the area and is the sixth-generation Foster family member to live at the lake. His wife is also a registered nurse, KY3 reported.
He said he started to develop condos and hotels around the lake. He told KY3 he and his partners built and developed Cedar Glen in Camdenton, Cedar Heights Condominiums and Park Place Condominiums, among others.
Foster has owned the land for the proposed sports complex since 2004. He told KY3 his son brought up the idea.
“We’ve had several different ideas proposed, and it has evolved and then mutated into basically what it is," Foster said. "It’s a big 140,000 square foot unit. It’s not just a meeting space, but it’s a sports facility that can be used for meetings and conventions.”
He also said there will also be rooms and activities for families to enjoy.
“Well, it’ll be the hospitality complex with rooms to rent as just as a hotel and various other things. Villas will be available for rent. With all the traffic coming into this, I foresee this being a very successful situation,” Foster said.
KY3 reported it's possible the project could break ground this summer and be completed in 2024, but there are multiple legal proceedings that must happen first.