COLUMBIA — Two former Phi Gamma Delta fraternity members charged with felony hazing appeared remotely for a hearing Monday morning.

Harrison Reichman, of Kansas City, and Samuel Morrison, of Cameron, attended their status hearings regarding the ongoing hazing case of Daniel Santulli.

Their attorneys asked for a motion of continuance, which extends their status hearing to later in the year. Judge Brouck Jacobs granted their requests and scheduled the hearings for March 13.

During the short hearing, Reichman's attorney, Jay Dehardt, said there was "still discovery and preparation to be done."

Santulli, 19, was a pledge for the former FIJI fraternity in October 2021. Surveillance footage from a "pledge-dad reveal" party showed Santulli participating in hazing tactics that would leave him unconscious with a blood alcohol content of .486, six times greater than the legal limit to drive.

Now, Santulli uses a wheelchair and is blind and unable to communicate.

Reichman and Morrison each face a felony hazing charge from the events that unfolded that night.

The Santulli family also filed a civil lawsuit, which has since been settled. The suit says Reichman carried an unconscious Santulli upside down, out of the fraternity house and dropped him on his head.

The civil lawsuit also reads Santulli was "in all probability, not breathing," arguing that Reichman was negligent in not providing aid like CPR.