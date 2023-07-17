COLUMBIA − Members of Columbia City Council heard findings from a recycling study at its pre-council meeting, Monday night.

RRT Design and Construction began the study on Columbia's Recycling and Waste Diversion Program in November. Reports included studies on the city's materials recovery facility (MRF), waste composition, curbside collection and stakeholder engagement.

Columbia's Solid Waste Utility suspended curbside recycling collection in May due to a shortage of workers.

Their plan is to use this data, in addition to best practices and comparisons, to evaluate possible solutions. So far, data shows that contamination is a large problem.

A suggested solution to this includes a convenience center as one place for community members to drop off all recycling materials.

When it comes to residential containers, such as bottles, cans and jugs, reports show 18% was "incorrect" recycling. That includes residents recycling in the wrong bins, recycling contaminated items and trash.

The waste composition study showed that approximately 21% of all the "trash" was recyclables.

According to the presentation, 35% or more of the trash could have been diverted in other ways.

The city of Columbia and the Solid Waste Utility aim to encourage community diversion through awareness and promoting education on what can and cannot be recycled and where.

Based on the data and the additional recycling awareness, the potential impact on diverting recyclable items from the landfill could create 2,454 new tons.