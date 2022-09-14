JEFFERSON CITY - A new Capital Area Active Transportation Plan is set to improve infrastructure in several communities.
The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (CAMPO) began its development of the plan in August. The group is in charge of infrastructure planning for Jefferson City and surrounding communities in Cole County and Callaway County. This week, they are hosting meetings in Holts Summit and Jefferson City to present the plan to citizens.
Katrina Williams, a CAMPO staff member, says these meetings are intended to survey how the organization can improve active transportation in their planning area.
“We’re doing a lot of public engagement right now," Williams said. "We're trying to gauge what people want or need, how are they walking, where are they walking, what can't they walk to, where do they need some improvements to the infrastructure.”
According to a CAMPO press release, active transportation is "human powered mobility." This involves a variety of alternative methods of transportation other than driving, including walking and biking.
“The goals are kind of all-encompassing," Williams said. "We want to get people out there moving around, we also want to see what people’s needs are in the community.”
Creating more greenways and improving the ones that are already there are two of CAMPO's priorities to encourage people to commit to daily active transportation.
Celeste Koon is part of a trail group and has lived in Jefferson City for more than 50 years. She says her group welcomes the change.
“Our group certainly favors having a network of trails so people can get where they want to go," Koon said. "It’s nice to have trails for exercise, but it’s just as important to have trails that take people to work or other places that is very helpful for them.”
Koon also agrees that making the area more accessible will not only encourage people to be active, but could also make them less dependent on cars for transportation.
“They allow you to both go exercise and go on your bike to do shopping or other errands," Koon said.
Funding for the plan comes from a consolidated planning grant from the Federal Highway Administration and Missouri Department of Transportation. The plan also received a 20% match from Jefferson City parks.
The plan is expected to be finalized by fall of 2023.
CAMPO will hold two public meetings on Thursday for residents interested in learning more about the project.