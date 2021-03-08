COLUMBIA- The Columbia Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday to vote to continue its in-person phase plan and potentially resume classes to 5 days a week.
Superintendent Dr. Peter Stiepleman will present local COVID-19 trends at the board meeting, including Boone County/ Columbia case rates, CDC guidelines, infectious disease and public health expert information and more.
As of Sunday, the CPS 14-day case rate per 10,000 people was at 12. It is the lowest rate the district has ever seen.
Some other trends will play into consideration with the return, including teachers being eligible to get vaccinated and the recent loosened restrictions in the Columbia/ Boone County health order.
KOMU 8 News asked CPS Spokesperson Michelle Baumstark if this would play a role in the decision making.
"The board is listening to the health experts, infectious disease experts, and all of those who have particular knowledge when it comes to the COVID disease. All of those things in combination is what will drive its decision making this evening," Baumstark said.
According to Missouri's vaccination plan, teachers will be eligible next Monday in the group of Phase 1B - Tier 3. According to the CPS vaccination dashboard, 24.2% of CPS staff have already been vaccinated.
"I do think that there are certain things that have developed over the last month that are very encouraging for us as a school district," Baumstark said.
KOMU 8 spoke with Rock Bridge High School teacher Kelley Wittenborn, who is expected to receive her COVID-19 vaccine next week.
"There is an collective sigh of relief because vaccinations are more widespread, more and more teachers are protected, and being back in the classroom is a more realistic and an obtainable goal," Wittenborn said.
KOMU 8 also asked Wittenborn about the possible return to a 5-day, in-person week.
"Every teacher has a different workload this year, and every teacher has had a kind of a different reality. I'm excited for an eventual five day a week because it just means I get more time with my kids," Wittenborn said.
Currently, elementary students are learning in-person four days per week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Middle and high school students are on a hybrid plan: in-person two days per week and online via Zoom two days per week.
Students that chose to stay online have had the option to stay online, and Wednesdays have remained as a online instruction learning day for everyone.
"For a lot of teachers Wednesday's are a blessing for them because it allows them to interact with their students that are all virtual, when without any distractions of in-seat students," Wittenborn said.
When considering the 5-day week, Wittenborn told KOMU 8 about juggling both in-person and virtual students.
"I know that there's a little bit of worry on how they will maintain serving both both groups of kids. I personally am looking forward to it though," Wittenborn said.
She says she has seen the community impacted by COVID-19 and the difficult decisions the school board has made.
"Over the last year communities emotions and feelings have been really heightened. I think everybody's just kind of operating from a place of fear and have no urgency to return to normal," Wittenborn said.
If the board votes to return to a 5-day in-person week, Baumstark said it would be implemented later on, so students have more time to adjust.
"Right after spring break... that gives us transition time. It gives students a pool of nine weeks and then moving into the next period of time, toward the end of the school year. It also allows more time for the vaccine to be available and accessible to school educators," Baumstark said.
The meeting also will present new potential superintendents, as Dr. Stiepleman is set to retire at the end of June.
KOMU 8 will stream the meeting at 6:30 p.m.