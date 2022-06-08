COLUMBIA − Mid-Missouri will have a new opportunity for those interested in urban agriculture.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) will provide $300,000 from its Urban Agriculture and Innovative Production grant program to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture (CCUA) to start an apprenticeship program for Lincoln University students for the next 3 years, beginning in 2023.

The executive director of CCUA, Billy Polansky, said the apprenticeship program will take place at Columbia's Agriculture Park, where CCUA operates.

"It will include hands-on components working in the field, and also some lectures and field trips and other ways to expose people to the field of agriculture and trying to reach more young people and more diverse audiences and minorities to get them in the field of agriculture," he said.

Polansky explained the partnership between CCUA and LU is a great fit because LU specializes in working with small farms and minorities.

"They have an urban agriculture program and they have great agribusiness and specialty crop curriculum that we're going to work with to help enrich the experience that we can provide here the hands on experience we provide and bringing in some additional expertise," Polansky said.

Polansky said the average age of the American farmer is 57, but this program can be a way to reach a younger crowd.

"In order to get more people in the field of agriculture, we need to reach them where they are, which oftentimes is in cities," he said.

The apprenticeship will be awarded to a small number of LU students, but the opportunities that come with it will be offered to the whole mid-Missouri community.

"So if somebody just wants to come to one of the lectures, or one of the field trips, they don't have to be enrolled as a paid apprentice and be expected to come to all of the activities," Polasnky said. "So even though this this will be providing five, paid positions per year, there will be many more people who, who actually get to participate in the programming."

The program will start in 2023, but applications aren't open quite yet. However there is a CCUA apprenticeship interest form available to fill out that will send more information about the program as it becomes available.