COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia is proposing a new wetlands project to help reduce flooding and add passive recreation to the MKT Trail near Scott Boulevard.
The project will include two pools that will help reduce the flooding of the Hinkson Creek. The larger pool would be about 6.7 acres, while the smaller of the two would cover 2.9 acres.
"Not one of these projects will stop the flooding. But the idea is that altogether, what they will do is they will slow down the flooding, lessen the flooding, store a little bit of water during a rain event and release it more slowly into the creek," Mike Snyder, Parks and Recreation Department's Park Planning and Development Superintendent, said.
The project would also add new trails and a boardwalk to let people enjoy the nature in the area.
"These nature areas allow people to slow down a little bit and allows people to have a more calm experience nature watching," Snyder said. "Wetlands just happened to be really beautiful."
Snyder said the project has been in the planning stages for months. The project is predicted to start by late summer and into fall, and hopefully will be completed by the spring of 2022.
A public hearing at City Council is set for Monday at 7 p.m.