COLUMBIA - Four new laws will go into effect when the New Year hits.
Boone County and Columbia will start collecting online sales taxes for out-of-state purchases.
The "Wayfair Tax", which voters approved in April, will tax Boone County residents a 1.75% rate and an extra 2% for Columbia residents.
Senate Bill 3 also goes into effect Jan. 1. It reduces the state income tax from 5.3% to 4.9%.
The law also increases the income amounts exempted from state taxes from $100 to $1000.
Missouri's minimum wage will increase to $12 per hour at the start of 2023. Voters approved this measure back in Nov. 2018 by passing Proposition B. The bill increases the state's minimum wage by 85 cents per hour each year through 2023.
Private businesses in the state will have to pay the new hourly rate. However, retail and service businesses are exempt because each have less than $500,000 in gross annual sales.
The state minimum wage law does not apply to public employers.
Over the summer, Gov. Parson signed a law that makes it a Class C misdemeanor if people experiencing homelessness sleep on state-owned land.
The law stops some state and federal funds from being used to create affordable housing. Instead, the money is redirected toward the construction of temporary camps with mental health and substance abuse treatments.
The bill also allows the state attorney general to sue local governments if they do not enforce the bill.