JEFFERSON CITY - A Newburgh, New York, man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday to attempting to produce child pornography, after soliciting sexually explicit photos and videos of two, 8-year-old twin sisters in Missouri.
Charles Junious Adams, 38, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps, Jr., to one count of attempting to produce child pornography.
The father of the child victims contacted the Boone County Sheriff’s Department on March 1, 2019, to report that Adams had been communicating with one of his daughters through applications on her iPod.
Adams asked her on several occasions to send him nude images and video of herself as well as video of her sister getting out of the shower. Adams also sent sexually explicit videos to the child victim.
One child victim told investigators she initially thought she was talking to a girl, but then a boy started talking and told her he was the girl's brother. The child victim had not seen the face of the person to whom she was talking to.
Under federal statutes, Adams is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 30 years in federal prison without parole.