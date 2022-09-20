DOOLITTLE - A Newburg man was taken into custody Tuesday for multiple felony warrants relating to several statutory sex offenses and assault charges.
According to a Facebook post from the Phelps County Sheriff's Department, 37-year-old Charles Andrew Mason was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony warrants.
Online records list Mason's charges as three counts of first-degree child molestation, three counts of abuse or neglect of a child and one count of tampering with a victim in a felony prosecution.
According to a probable cause statement, an official interview with detectives revealed Mason confronted the juvenile victim about their self-harm. After saying it "made him look bad," Mason struck the victim's face with a closed fist after they broke free of his grip on their arm, the statement said.
After the interview, the report states Mason told the victim that if they spoke to law enforcement again they "shouldn't bother coming home because of how bad it would be for them."
This incident spiraled into repeated instances of assault and abuse, the report stated. Mason, on multiple occasions, allegedly beat, strangled and took lewd photographs of the victim while they were sleeping.
The report also states that Mason had been sexually assaulting the victim as far back as 2014.
Mason pleaded not guilty during an arraignment Tuesday, according to online records. He is currently being held in the Phelps County Jail without bond and has a trial setting set for Oct. 6.