PULASKI COUNTY - A Newburg man was life-flighted after a single-car crash Friday night left him with serious injuries.
Demetrius Watts, 20, was driving eastbound on Highway Z, three miles west of St. Robert, around 9:15 p.m.
A crash report said Watts lost control of his vehicle on the icy road, crossed the median and went off the left side of the road. His vehicle then overturned and struck a tree, the report said.
Watts sustained serious injuries and was transported by air to University Hospital in Columbia. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the report said.