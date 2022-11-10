ASHLAND − Community members were able to get a first look at the inside of Southern Boone Middle School renovations Thursday.
The school was renovated through a $7.7 million bond issue, which was approved by voters in April 2021.
The building now has a new main office, science labs, library and vocational areas. Two existing buildings were connected to build the new addition. The project also included constructing new classrooms and other improvements throughout the middle school.
The district hosted a community open house Thursday, along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The new renovations are expected to improve the safety of the students.
"Before, our middle school consisted of two buildings, and for students to get to and from classes, they had to walk through an outdoor area," Interim Superintendent Dr. Tim Roth said.
Now, students are all under one roof through the day.
"So we don't have to worry about inclement weather or other safety concerns," Roth said.
Southern Boone Middle School has also welcomed fifth grade into the new building as another new edition.
"This is the first year that we've all been under one roof," Principal Justin Griffith said. "With fifth grade transitioning to the middle school, it's allowed us to have a much larger number of students here, but still keep that same feel of everyone has a home here."
This is also the first year that the school has been able to offer family and consumer science classes, along with improved wood working and art classes.
"This will allow our students to learn more life skills," Roth said. "These are opportunities we were not able to provide before."