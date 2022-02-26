COLUMBIA — The St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia will host a Mardi Gras block party that will start with a parade Saturday afternoon.
The celebration is open to the public and includes music, as well as hot drinks and king cakes that will be available in the Newman Center parking lot at 602 Turner Ave. in Columbia.
The parade will start at 1 p.m. and admission to the parade is free.
Troy D'Souza, director of communications for the Newman Center, said the party is meant to bring the community together.
"It's a lot of fun and really an opportunity to hang out and socialize and get to meet other people and celebrate Mardi Gras with our community," D'Souza said.
But with the difficulties of COVID-19 and the cancellation of large events early on in the pandemic, D'Souza said the church felt the need to create an event focused on community.
"Especially in the last couple of years, there have been a lot of events that haven't happened or a lot of voids to fill," D'Souza said. "We want to make it an inviting place and an inviting opportunity for anyone to come."
With this goal of community connection in mind D'Souza said the staff involved in organizing the event have planned every aspect of the event. Volunteers at the event will also be made up of members of the church.
This is the first time the church is organizing an event like this, but D'Souza hopes Saturday's celebration will mark the beginning of a new tradition.
"We know this is the first year we're doing it so every year we kinda wanted to get hopefully bigger and better with more groups involved, more partnerships, more food, drinks, everything."
D'Souza said the goal is to see around 400 people at the Mardi Gras celebration throughout the day and have "an event for all of Columbia."