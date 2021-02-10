COLUMBIA- Nearly a year after the University of Missouri's announcement of a $2 million donation to NextGen Health Institute, rollout plans have become more clear.
"We have researchers at MU who are working on the next generation of these drugs for serious diseases," Richard J. Barohn, MD, MU Executive Vice Chancellor for Health Affairs, said.
The university started building the NextGen Health Institute in June 2019. While the building is still under construction, the internal affairs are in line. The NextGen Health Institute is made up of many top scientists that will be moving in to the building in October.
"These scientists were selected by going through a significant vetting process," Barohn said. "These are our first wave of discoverers into this new facility."
The facility itself will feature floors focusing on cancer and immunology, cardiovascular and metabolic disorders, and a collaborative workspace for imaging professionals.
"We believe that we will start being able to move in equipment in late August or Early September, but the official ribbon cutting will be in October," Barohn said.
The research institute will cost nearly $221 million, but is expected to bring Missouri over $5 billion by 2045.
Barohn says he is optimistic that people will be able to attend the grand opening on Oct. 19 to celebrate the culmination of many parties' hard work and precision health in Columbia.