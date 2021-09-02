COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators voted to name the NextGen Precision Health facility on the Columbia’s campus after U.S. Senator Roy Blunt. Its official name will be the Roy Blunt NextGen Precision Health building.
The Board voted on the proposal at their meeting Thursday, ahead of the building’s grand opening later this fall.
“For three decades, Senator Roy Blunt has championed the mission of public education in Missouri,” UM President Mun Choi said.
“No one has contributed more to the dramatic increase in funding for biomedical research and Pell grants. His efforts to ensure access to high-quality education and health care have surely transformed lives in Missouri and beyond.”
According to a news release, Sen. Blunt played an instrumental part in establishing a medical student education program to address primary care doctor shortages in rural areas.
In the past three years, he helped secure $25 million, split between the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-Kansas City, to address the issue of doctor shortages in the state, according to a news release.
Sen. Blunt announced earlier this year that he would not seek reelection next fall.
The NextGen Precision Health facility will help expand collaboration opportunities among researchers, clinicians and industry leaders with spaces designed with an open laboratory concept built for multidisciplinary use.
The $221 million project has been financed through federal, state and donor support. The grand opening of the new facility will be held Oct. 19.