MID-MISSOURI − Nightly lane closures on Interstate 70 are planned this week in Boone and Callaway counties, according a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.
MoDOT contractors will perform nightly pavement repairs between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m., Monday through Thursday.
- Monday, April 10: Westbound driving lane at mile marker 153
- Tuesday, April 11: Eastbound driving lane at mile marker 117.8 and eastbound passing lane at mile marker 134.8
- Wednesday, April 12: Eastbound driving lane at mile marker 131.2 and eastbound driving lane at mile marker 135.8
- Thursday, April 13: Eastbound driving lane at mile marker 131
On Thursday, the eastbound I-70 exit ramp (exit 131) at St. Charles Road (Lake of the Woods) will also close from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
MoDOT asks drivers to slow down, put phone downs and move over in work zones.