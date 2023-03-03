BOONE COUNTY − Nightly lane closures are planned on the Rocheport Bridge, starting Monday, March 6.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue deck pouring across the east end of the bridge, the department announced on Twitter Thursday.
Closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. for approximately four weeks, weather permitting.
Starting Mar 6, crews will be continuing deck pouring across the east end of the bridge. Nightly lane closures will take place between the hours of 6pm and 6am. This work is expected to continue for 4 weeks, weather permitting. For more information, visit: https://t.co/Ss8XerwFpn pic.twitter.com/jDEXp4KYPt— MoDOT Central District (@MoDOT_Central) March 2, 2023