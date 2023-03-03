BOONE COUNTY − Nightly lane closures are planned on the Rocheport Bridge, starting Monday, March 6. 

Construction workers continue work

Construction continues Saturday on the Rocheport Bridge. Construction takes place six days a week on the site.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will continue deck pouring across the east end of the bridge, the department announced on Twitter Thursday.

Closures will take place between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. for approximately four weeks, weather permitting.

