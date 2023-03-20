COLE COUNTY − Nightly lane closures are planned on Missouri Route 179 starting Monday night.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will begin pavement and guardrail repairs between Route B and Truman Boulevard in Jefferson City. In mid-April, MoDOT will move on to milling work.

One lane will be closed between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. each evening.

All work is expected to be completed by November 2023.

