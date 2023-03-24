COLUMBIA - Nightly lane closures on Interstate 70 in Columbia are scheduled for next week.
The Missouri Department of Transportation will close lanes for sweeping and signing operations, according to a news release.
The left, inside passing lane will be closed between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. each night. At least one lane in each direction will remain open.
The lane closure schedule includes the following:
- Monday, March 27: eastbound from Route 740 (Stadium Boulevard) to Route 163 (Providence Road)
- Tuesday, March 28: eastbound from Providence Road to U.S. Route 63
- Wednesday, March 29: westbound from U.S. Route 63 to Providence Road
- Thursday, March 30: westbound from Providence Road to Stadium Bouelvard
MoDOT asks drivers to slow down and use caution during these closures.
All work is weather permitting and subject to change, according to MoDOT.