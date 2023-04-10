JEFFERSON CITY — Interstate 70 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction between 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. beginning Monday evening at the Rocheport Bridge. The lane closures will continue through the end of May.
The lanes are being closed for paving operations as a part of the larger Rocheport Bridge project. All work is weather-permitting, and the schedule of the project is subject to change.
Those seeking more information on the project can attend monthly Superintendent Talks on the third Saturday of each month, or visit the Missouri Department of Transportation's website.