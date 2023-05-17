JEFFERSON CITY – Cole County Prosecuting Attorney Locke Thompson announced Wednesday that no charges will be filed following the January shooting death of Michael Burns, 27, in Jefferson City.
The shooting happened near the intersection of Broadway and Atchison Streets on the afternoon of Jan. 14, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
According to a news release from Thompson, investigators with the Jefferson City Police Department learned that Burns initiated the fight.
According to witnesses, Burns followed someone and parked his vehicle in the middle of the street, produced a handgun and initiated a physical confrontation in the street. Burns was pointing the gun at the individual when the suspect observing the fight fired several shots at Burns. The suspect then told investigators that he believed Burns would have killed the other person had he not fired his weapon.
“The Cole County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office carefully scrutinizes any loss of life in our community,” Thompson said. “However, while this is an unfortunate and tragic incident, the person who fired his weapon was acting in lawful defense of another, and no charges will be brought forward as a result of this investigation.”