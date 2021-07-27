JEFFERSON CITY - The Cole County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday that no criminal charges will be filed against Jefferson City Police Department officers involved in the June 7 shooting death of 32-year-old Clay Willingham, of Stover.
According to a news release, officers stopped Willingham for an expired registration on a black Chevrolet Suburban in the 3700 block of West Truman Boulevard, in between the Capital Mall and Walgreens Pharmacy.
Upon approaching the vehicle, officers were confronted by Willingham, who was pointing a .22 caliber rifle at the officers, the release said. After officers retreated from the vehicle, they drew their weapons and gave Willingham multiple commands to drop the rifle.
Willingham began turning back toward the officers with the gun raised in a shooting position, at which point the officers, fearing for their safety and the safety of others in the area, opened fire, the release said.
The Cole County Prosecutor’s Office has determined that the officers involved acted in lawful self-defense and defense of others in the area.
No criminal charges will be filed.