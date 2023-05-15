COLUMBIA − No charges have been filed a week after an incident involving an arrest outside Harpo's Bar and Grill that led to questions surrounding the amount of force used by Columbia police officers.
Video of the incident shows an officer responding to Harpo's Bar and Grill in downtown Columbia early in the morning on May 7. The officer could be seen using mace and tasers on a man outside the bar, as well as pinning him to the ground and punching his face.
KOMU 8 News obtained the arrest report filed for the incident, which identifies both officers, as well as the man they arrested. KOMU 8 has decided not to name any of the involved individuals pending the filing of formal charges or the completion of the Boone County Sheriff's Office investigation.
CPD requested the sheriff's office investigate the incident. A spokesperson for the sheriff's office told KOMU 8 News they won't release reports or specific information until those become open records.
After the incident, Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones confirmed both officers were not scheduled to work the following week but didn't say whether that was related to the incident. A CPD spokesperson wasn't able to provide an update on the officers' work status on Monday.
In the days following the incident, the Columbia Citizens Police Review Board opted to delay planned discussion of CPD's use of force policies, though the incident did come up during public comment.
Columbia's mayor and city manager also released statements about the incident, explaining the process for the investigation.
"I want to assure members of our community that we are following procedure throughout this process to allow for an in-depth review of this incident," City Manager De'Carlon Seewood said at the time.