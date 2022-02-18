COLUMBIA − Two Columbia police officers will not be charged after they shot and killed a suspect at a gas station last May.
In a letter to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Miller County prosecuting attorney Ben Winfrey wrote that he does not recommend charges for the two officers, Lt. Lance Bollinger and Sgt. Roger Schlude, citing self defense.
Winfrey was appointed special prosecutor by the Boone County Circuit Court to review the shooting in September.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the two officers shot and killed James Sears III, 38, at the Petro-Mart gas station located at the corner of Ash Street and Stadium Boulevard on May 26, 2021.
Winfrey wrote in his statement that Sears was under police surveillance due to a narcotics investigation and was suspected of distributing illegal drugs. He also had a warrant for his arrest from Saline County due to a probation violation, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Winfrey wrote officers parked next to Sears, who was at a gas pump while on the phone and may have been distracted. Officers then announced their presence with their guns drawn.
Sears then reached toward his belt where a handgun was concealed, Winfrey wrote. Multiple witnesses reported that the officers told Sears to refrain from grabbing his gun and to put his hands up. Sears did not comply, and the officers then fired their weapons, Winfrey wrote. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the scene.
Sears was transported to University Hospital where he was pronounced dead from his gunshot injury.
Winfrey said he believes a jury would conclude the use of force was a lawful self-defense.
"Under the rules of ethics, a prosecutor should not commence criminal charges if there is insufficient evidence to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial Consequently, I see no need for further investigation or criminal prosecution against Lieutenant Bollinger and Sergeant Schulde," Winfrey wrote.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones sent a statement Friday afternoon regarding Winfrey's decision.
"Following standard protocol, immediately after the event investigations were conducted by the Department’s Internal Affairs Unit and the Missouri State Highway Patrol," Jones said. "Mr. Winfrey was appointed special prosecutor at the request of Boone County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Knight. This, too, is a standard practice to avoid conflicts of interest."
Jones said now that this phase of the review has concluded, the department will work toward a resolution of the Department's Internal Affairs investigation.