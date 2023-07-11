MEXICO, Mo. - The Mexico Public Safety Department says no criminal charges are expected after a "disturbance involving a gun" inside a home on Friday. One person died and another was injured in the shooting.
MPSD responded to the 1000 block of Muldrow Street around 3:26 p.m. Friday.
The department identified Rodney Bross, 66, as the man who died at the scene. Bross was from Hannibal but had been staying at the home on Muldrow off and on for over a year, according to the department.
A 51-year-old female, who police have not identified, was shot during the altercation. She was treated at University Hospital and released on Sunday, MPSD said.
The department said that "there is no indication that any criminal charges will be filed against the female."
It's still not clear who fired the shots. When asked to clarify on Friday, MPSD Chief Brice Mesko said the department was "not ready to state a cause of death or how each person was injured."