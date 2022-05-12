MEXICO - No injuries were reported after a small natural cover fire was reported Wednesday.
The Mexico Public Safety Department responded to the fire in the 600 block of Mars Street around 2:41 p.m.
Responding personnel found that a landowner was burning a large pile of brush and left it unattended, according to a news release.
The fire began spreading through an open field toward other homes when MPSD was called.
The fire was contained and extinguished after it had moved about 150 feet to the northwest.
There were no injuries, and no personal property was damaged, the news release said.