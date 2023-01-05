COLUMBIA - Officers with the Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting at the Columbia Square Town Homes Apartments on Claudell Lane Thursday.
BREAKING: Heavy police presence on Claudell Ln. in Columbia. This is about a 3 min. drive from Columbia Mall across Stadium Blvd.K-9 unit is on scene and officers are searching the ground with flashlights.@KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/tFthbzJLFd— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) January 6, 2023
CPD officers set up crime scene tape at the apartments around 7:42 Thursday evening.
Police have put up crime scene tape around this apartment complex just off of Claudell Ln. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/qdtgDcpeYX— Hunter Walterman (@HunterWalterman) January 6, 2023
According to CPD Sgt. Mark Fitzgerald, multiple shots were fired in the apartment parking complex.
A car was hit multiple times, but no one was reported injured.
Sgt. Fitzgerald said different caliber rounds were fired, suggesting multiple shooters.
At around the same time CPD also responded to a “disturbance" in the 600 block of Claudell Lane across the street. Sgt. Fitzgerald said since both incidents happened at the same time, it created some confusion for responding officers.
Fitzgerald said it doesn’t appear the incidents from tonight are related, but he said CPD can’t rule out the possibility at this time.
Police don’t have any suspects in the shooting.
"We're here to partner with the community to end this type of behavior," said Sgt. Fitzgerald.
Columbia Square Town Homes is the same apartment complex KOMU reported on two children who died in an apartment fire.
Police are asking the public to come forward with any info they may have.
KOMU 8 has crews at the scene and will provide more information when it becomes available. Stay tuned on KOMU 8 News at 9 and 10.