LAKE OZARK - No injuries were reported after a fire in a multi-story condominium building off Horseshoe Bend Parkway Wednesday night, the Lake Ozark Fire Protection District said in a news release.
Firefighters were dispatched to a reported commercial structure fire at Emerald Bay Condominiums a little before 9 p.m., where crews found a small fire that they contained quickly, leaving minimal damage, according to the news release.
David Woodward, Lake Ozark Fire Protection District deputy chief, reminded residents in the news release that "it is very important to have working smoke detectors and know your address," especially when away from home.