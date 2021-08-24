COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters put out a residential structure fire in the 2,000 block of Quail Drive, Monday night.
The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire just before 9 p.m.
Several fire trucks are lined up on Quail Drive and people are walking the streets looking. To find out what happened. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/uqbZUijd0J— Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurph55) August 24, 2021
Firefighters at the scene told KOMU 8 no one was inside the residence and there are no reports of injuries.
The Fire Department told me that they did a quick search of the home when they arrived to the scene. Nobody was inside and there are no reports of injuries. The fire was put out in less than 10 minutes. @KOMUnews— Jacob Murphy (@JacobMurph55) August 24, 2021
The fire was put out in less than 10 minutes.