COLUMBIA - Columbia firefighters put out a residential structure fire in the 2,000 block of Quail Drive, Monday night.

The Columbia Fire Department responded to the fire just before 9 p.m. 

Firefighters at the scene told KOMU 8 no one was inside the residence and there are no reports of injuries.

The fire was put out in less than 10 minutes.