COLUMBIA - Columbia Police responded to a shots fired call near Ridgeway Avenue and West Worley Street on Friday, Jan. 29 around 6:20 p.m.
During the investigation, police said they found evidence that indicated shots had been fired.
There were no injuries or property damage associated with the gunfire.
Currently, there is no suspect or vehicle description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.