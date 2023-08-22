CALLAWAY COUNTY − No injuries were reported after an ambulance caught fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the fire around 3 p.m. in the westbound I-70 lanes, near the 139.4 mile marker in Callaway County.
Troopers said the fire spread to the grass median and forced the left lane to close while firefighters worked to contain it. The driving lane is open while crews finish clearing the scene.
Cpl. Kyle Green said the Highway Patrol does not have a cause of the fire at this time. It's not clear how many people were in the vehicle at the time.
Traffic was backed up at least two miles. The Highway Patrol asks drivers to slow down and be extra cautious as they pass.