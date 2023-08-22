CALLAWAY COUNTY − No injuries were reported after an ambulance from Audrain County caught fire on Interstate 70 Tuesday afternoon.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the fire around 2:35 p.m. in the westbound I-70 lanes, near the 139.4 mile marker in Callaway County.
Troopers said the fire spread to the grass median and forced the left lane to close while firefighters worked to contain it. The driving lane was open while crews finished clearing the scene.
The Audrain Ambulance District said its ambulance was transporting a patient to Columbia when it caught fire. The ambulance crew was able to safely remove the patient out of the vehicle.
"The ambulance crew did a fantastic job of acting in the best interest of the patient and themselves and because of that, all are safe," the Audrain Ambulance District said on Facebook.
Cpl. Kyle Green said the Highway Patrol does not have a cause of the fire at this time.
Traffic was backed up at least two miles. The Highway Patrol asks drivers to slow down and be extra cautious as they pass.