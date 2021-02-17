BOONE COUNTY- Boone County Fire District responded to three structure fires on Tuesday and early Wednesday.
The first reported fire was on West Route K, just south of Columbia. Firefighters arrived on scene around 5:33 p.m. Tuesday to a two story residential fire. Smoke and flames came from the second floor at the corner of the house.
The crew was able to contain the fire and entered the home on both levels. Firefighters found the fire started on the second floor near the flue pipe. They were able to savage most belongings from the lower level, which had minimal damage, but the second floor suffered significant fire and smoke damage, a release said. The cause of the fire was ruled accidental.
Four engines, three tankers, a rescue squad, one ambulance and 23 firefighters responded to the structure fire. No injuries were reported, but one cat died.
The second fire was located at Ruby Street in Sturgeon. Firefighters were called to the scene around 9:37 p.m., but arrived to find only light smoke inside the residence.
The homeowner said he was trying to thaw frozen water lines and cut a hole in his floor, looking for the source of smoke, according to a release. Firefighters then cut a larger hole in the area that the heat source was located to thaw pipes and found that the floor joist was actually on fire.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Three engines, two tankers, an ambulance, a rescue squad and 16 firefighters responded. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was a heat source was too close to combustibles. It was ruled accidental.
The third fire occurred on Mount Zion Church Road, just south of Hallsville. Firefighters arrived on scene around 11:26 p.m. nd found a single story home with smoking showing from the eaves and fire on the back side.
Firefighters were able to enter from the back of the home and completely extinguished the fire. Crews checked for extension and extinguished additional hotspots.
Three engines, three tankers, an ambulance, a rescue squad and 18 firefighters responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
The cause was determined to be from a heat source too close to combustibles and was ruled accidental.
The Boone County Fire District reminds residents to be very cautious using secondary heat sources and to keep those sources at least 3 feet from combustible materials.
