JEFFERSON CITY — No injuries were reported after a church in Jefferson City caught fire Monday morning.
The Jefferson City Fire Department responded to the Unitarian Universalist Church in the 1000 block of Northeast Drive, around 11 a.m. Monday, according to a news release.
Responding crews found smoke showing from the front of the building and made entry, the release said.
Crews quickly had the fire under control and contained to the kitchen area.
No one was inside the building at the time, and no injuries were reported.
A staff member at the Missouri Broadcasters Association (MBA), which is next door to the church, said they called 911 after they saw smoke and heard an alarm going off.
Firefighters reportedly told the MBA that the fire started in the breaker box in the kitchen, but JCFD says the fire is still under investigation.