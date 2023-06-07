COLUMBIA − There were no reported injuries after a Tuesday night fire at Walt's Bike Shop, according to the Columbia Fire Department (CFD).
The CFD was dispatched to the shop around 10:21 p.m. A CFD spokesperson said crews arrived to the 1200 block of Rogers Street in less than two minutes of the alert and found moderate smoke showing from the front of the store. They were able to have the fire under control within five minutes, the spokesperson said.
Moderate smoke from the front of @WaltsBikeShop this evening. Around 10:21 @Columbia_Fire responded and knocked down some hot spots. Minor damage, no injuries. We’ll have video and more details tomorrow morning on @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/Tc3wBPDmu1— Dominick Lee (@DomPhotog) June 7, 2023
The front of the store has some minor damage, according to CFD.
There were eight fire units from the CFD that responded to the incident, as well as University Hospital and Boone Health ambulances.
Rogers Street was closed for a brief time, according to the department.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.