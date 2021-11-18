No injuries reported after house fire in Jefferson City neighborhood

JEFFERSON CITY - No injuries were reported after a house fire in Jefferson City on Thursday.
The Jefferson City Fire Department was dispatched at 11:39 a.m. to the 2700 block of Briarwood Drive.
Upon arrival, crews found the rear and interior of the residence in flames. Firefighters quickly worked to get the fire controlled while confirming no one was in the home.
The home has significant smoke and fire damage, according to JCFD.
The Red Cross has been requested to assist the family. No injuries have been reported due to the fire.