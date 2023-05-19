JEFFERSON CITY - A structure in the 1800 of West Main Street in Jefferson City caught on fire early Friday morning.
No one was inside the two-story home or injured as a result of the fire, according to a news release from the Jefferson City Fire Department.
Fire crews reported smoke showing from the lower basement area. After an initial search, firefighters determined that the building was not occupied at the time of the fire. They then immediately started an interior fire attack and brought the fire under control within 15 minutes.
A total of 17 personnel including two chiefs, one EMS chief, two engine companies, one ladder company, two squads and one Cole County EMS unit were on the scene early Friday morning.
Fire crews remained on the scene throughout the morning to conduct overhaul operations and investigate the cause of the fire.