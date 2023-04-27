JEFFERSON CITY − No injuries were reported after a vehicle fire in Jefferson City Thursday morning.

0:30 WATCH: Jefferson City vehicle fire A Jefferson City resident sent this video to KOMU 8 of Thursday morning's vehicle fire.

Jefferson City Fire Department responded before 10 a.m. to the Phillips 66 gas station on Ellis Boulevard. The fire was in the motor compartment when crews arrived, according to Jason Turner, JCFD's division chief of prevention.

Turner said there were no injuries reported.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.