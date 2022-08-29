BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night.
Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.
BREAKING NEWS🚨: Fire struck in South Brampton. No one has been reported injured. The family say the fire happened in the kitchen. Visible damages are seen in the back of the house and front door. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pNXvlAwI3i— Euphenie (@EuphenieAndre) August 29, 2022
"That unit initially put water on the fire and knock it down additional units arrived and were able to entered the structure and knock down the fire very quickly," Olsen said.
COLUMBIA- I’m at the scene of a fire that happened last night around 9:30PM. It started as a level 1 stage fire but increased in a short period of time. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/J6RtHXI1VH— Shayleigh Lawson (@LawsonShayleigh) August 29, 2022
Occupants on both sides of the duplex were able to get out prior to the fire spreading. No injuries were reported.
"As a level one stage fire, it rapidly increased in size," Olsen said.
A resident of the duplex told KOMU 8 News the fire started in the kitchen.