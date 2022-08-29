Breaking news of a kitchen fire in South Brampton.

BOONE COUNTY - Three Boone County Fire units and one ambulance responded to a kitchen fire at a duplex on South Brampton Lane Sunday night.

Boone County Fire Protection District Chief Scott Olsen said the first unit arrived around 9:30 p.m. to find flames coming form the back of a two-story duplex.

"That unit initially put water on the fire and knock it down additional units arrived and were able to entered the structure and knock down the fire very quickly," Olsen said.

Occupants on both sides of the duplex were able to get out prior to the fire spreading. No injuries were reported.

"As a level one stage fire, it rapidly increased in size," Olsen said.

A resident of the duplex told KOMU 8 News the fire started in the kitchen.

