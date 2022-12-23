MEXICO − The Mexico Department of Public Safety said no injuries were reported after officials responded to two fires on Friday morning, according to Facebook posts from the department.
Officials said the department first responded to the 1200 block of West Breckenridge for a residential fire.
Responders said there was heavy smoke and the fire was extinguished with damage to 11 apartments and the complex office.
Officials said the cause of the apartment fire is still under investigation.
The department also said officials responded to another fire at 3:41 a.m. in the 1000 block of Elmwood for a commercial fire.
Officials said the second fire is still under investigation and that the Missouri Division of Fire Safety Fire Marshals are involved in the investigation.