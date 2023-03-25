JEFFERSON CITY - Officers from the Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) report no injuries after a shots fired incident Saturday morning.
Officials said they responded to the 3800 block of Oxford Drive around 4 a.m. on Saturday morning to investigate a weapons offense.
Responders said the initial investigation found the disturbance occurred in response to a large gathering/party.
JCPD said no one was injured in the incident, but there was a house struck by the gunfire and multiple gun casings were found on scene.
Police said they have not identified any suspects and the investigation is ongoing.