COLUMBIA − Columbia Police say no injuries were reported after a shots fired incident on Saturday.
According to a news release, officers responded to the intersection of South Providence and East Nifong Boulevard around 1:14 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers encountered an adult male who reported seeing a person in an all black four-door sedan fire a gun at another vehicle.
The release says officers were able to make contact with the victim who reported that a suspect in a black four-door sedan occupied by four females fired shots at his vehicle "out of an act of road rage."
Officers located evidence of shots fired in the area and property damage to the victim's vehicle.
No injuries were reported, and there is no further suspect description available at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact CPD at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.